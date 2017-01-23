22 January 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Deconstructing Decolonisation - Can Racial Assertiveness Cure Imagined Inferiority?

Tagged:

Related Topics

opinion By Jeff Rudin

The reader of the short critique of decolonisation I'm about to give should keep in mind the question of what might lie behind the embrace - almost miraculous in its sweep and speed of acceptance - of the flawed idea of decolonisation. Even this potted history suffices to show the enormous problematic of determining when to date colonialism in the various parts of what became today's South Africa.

It is not the consciousness of men that determines their existence, but their social existence that determines their consciousness - Karl Marx 1859

There is nothing so powerful as an idea whose time has come. Decolonisation is one such idea.

From seemingly nowhere, decolonisation hit South Africa when a few students at the University of Cape Town threw shit at a statue of Rhodes in March 2015. Since then it has blown across the whole of South Africa to be inhaled as fresh air. Conferences on the subject are big business; there's even a Decolonisation Foundation. To be anything less than exhilarated by the whirlwind is to run the risk of being roughly attacked as racist or reactionary. The gale has especially shaken universities: their need for a thoroughly decolonised makeover that...

South Africa

Taxi Boss Accused of Raping Daughters, Niece Back in Court

A taxi boss accused of raping two of his daughters and a niece will appear in the Palm Ridge Regional Court in Alberton… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.