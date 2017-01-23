South Africa: Deconstructing Decolonisation - Can Racial Assertiveness Cure Imagined Inferiority?

opinion

The reader of the short critique of decolonisation I'm about to give should keep in mind the question of what might lie behind the embrace - almost miraculous in its sweep and speed of acceptance - of the flawed idea of decolonisation. Even this potted history suffices to show the enormous problematic of determining when to date colonialism in the various parts of what became today's South Africa.

It is not the consciousness of men that determines their existence, but their social existence that determines their consciousness - Karl Marx 1859

There is nothing so powerful as an idea whose time has come. Decolonisation is one such idea.

From seemingly nowhere, decolonisation hit South Africa when a few students at the University of Cape Town threw shit at a statue of Rhodes in March 2015. Since then it has blown across the whole of South Africa to be inhaled as fresh air. Conferences on the subject are big business; there's even a Decolonisation Foundation. To be anything less than exhilarated by the whirlwind is to run the risk of being roughly attacked as racist or reactionary. The gale has especially shaken universities: their need for a thoroughly decolonised makeover that...