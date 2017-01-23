Burundi: Primary School Teacher Accused of Sexual Abuse

At la bergeonnette primary school in Gitega, a 59 year old teacher is accused of abusing sexually his students. Over 16 young girls were brought by their parents to a center for sexual abuse victims, Humura, for consultation.

A parent reported what her child in 4th form told her about their teacher "I was talking with my child, and then she started telling me what her teacher does to her and her classmates". The headmaster of la bergeonnette primary school Mr. Dominique Nininahazwe says it is likely to be true. "According to students, the teacher used to lock the classroom door with one young girl inside during break time, after class and during particular lessons," he says.

"We are carrying out investigations and we will make a complaint to the court," says Dr. Sylvie Nzeyimana, the managing director of Humura.

Parents are desperate and demanding justice for their children. "This crime should be punished," said a parent.

The Burundian federation in charge of children's rights, FNADEB, dispatched a team to Gitega to investigate and is demanding justice.

In Burundi, a crime of child sexual abuse is punishable with 25years in jail.