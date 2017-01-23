20 January 2017

Iwacu (Bujumbura)

Burundi: Primary School Teacher Accused of Sexual Abuse

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Aurore Ishimwe

At la bergeonnette primary school in Gitega, a 59 year old teacher is accused of abusing sexually his students. Over 16 young girls were brought by their parents to a center for sexual abuse victims, Humura, for consultation.

A parent reported what her child in 4th form told her about their teacher "I was talking with my child, and then she started telling me what her teacher does to her and her classmates". The headmaster of la bergeonnette primary school Mr. Dominique Nininahazwe says it is likely to be true. "According to students, the teacher used to lock the classroom door with one young girl inside during break time, after class and during particular lessons," he says.

"We are carrying out investigations and we will make a complaint to the court," says Dr. Sylvie Nzeyimana, the managing director of Humura.

Parents are desperate and demanding justice for their children. "This crime should be punished," said a parent.

The Burundian federation in charge of children's rights, FNADEB, dispatched a team to Gitega to investigate and is demanding justice.

In Burundi, a crime of child sexual abuse is punishable with 25years in jail.

Burundi

Burundi Troops to Remain in Somalia, Payments Resume

Burundi has "rescinded" the withdrawal of its troops from the peacekeeping mission in Somalia, after African Union Peace… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Iwacu. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.