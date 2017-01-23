South Africa: Minister Sees the Light On Dubious Eskom, Gupta Relationship

press release

The Inkatha Freedom Party supports the long overdue call made this weekend by Minister Lynne Brown into the establishment of a commission of inquiry into the questionable and quite possibly unlawful business dealings between Eskom and the Gupta family.

IFP spokesperson on Public Enterprises and Chief Whip in Parliament, Mr Narend Singh, MP, said, "The call by Minister Brown to establish a commission of inquiry into ailing power utility Eskom's relationship with the Gupta's is a very necessary step in firstly, state acknowledgement of the fact that there are serious business and procurement irregularities at the power utility, and secondly that the Gupta family are very possibly unduly benefiting therefrom. This is the first step in that process and it is very welcome and long overdue,"

"During a recent parliamentary questions and answer session with President Zuma in December of 2016, I asked the President whether or not he would consider instituting a commission of inquiry into the alleged improper relationship between Gupta owned companies and Eskom as this was referred to in the report of State Capture by the Public Protector, and due to the fact that there appeared to be sufficient prima facie evidence pointing to a suspect relationship between Eskom and the Gupta's. The necessity for this additionally being underscored by Eskom's recent credit ratings downgrading, which would increase its cost of borrowing. The President dismissed my suggestion out of hand, stating that he did not consider such an inquiry to be necessary,"

"Previously to this, I had raised the issue with Minister Brown in a Budgetary Review and Recommendation report debate in November, where I in fact challenged the Minister to urgently recommend to the President that such commission of inquiry be established. It fell on deaf ears,"

"Now, thankfully Minister Brown has seen the light and made this call which I hope will now be implemented in order to restore Eskom's credibility. The IFP will continue with its efforts in support of the urgent establishment of such commission of inquiry," concluded Singh, MP.