South Africa: Mother of Murdered Teen Hopes to Never See Daughter's Killer Again

Sylvia Farmer hopes she never bumps into her teenage daughter's murderer.

Eighteen years may have passed since Valencia's brutal killing, but her mother said she will never get over the horrific way her only daughter was slain.

Russel van Wyk, 32, one of the four men convicted of the gang rape and murder of the 14-year-old, was on Wednesday granted parole.

He will be released next Wednesday.

"I don't know what I would do if I should see him. I hope it never happens - I don't know how I would react," Sylvia Farmer told News24 on Friday.

"I am disappointed that he won't serve his full sentence in jail, where he belongs. He should have stayed there."

Van Wyk was 16 years old when he was sentenced to 23 years in jail in March 2001 for the brutal murder that sent a shock wave through Eerste River.

Valencia was raped in an abandoned house on Eucalyptus Street in June 1999.

She was stabbed 53 times and her throat was slit. She crawled into the street where a neighbour found her.

She was able to tell police who her attackers were before she died at the Tygerberg Hospital.

Fourth man sentenced

Six men were initially arrested. Only three were convicted and sentenced. Glenville Faro and Franklyn Roberts received two life sentences each. They failed to get parole in 2016 and are expected to apply again this year.

Last year a fourth suspect was sentenced for the murder.

Elmario Maasdorp, a father of four, was sentenced to 23 years behind bars for his role in Valencia's murder.

In his plea agreement, Maasdorp confessed that he, along with Faro, Van Wyk and Roberts had been drinking at a local shebeen, after which they left for a deserted house.

Faro claimed Farmer was his girlfriend and apparently asked his friends "of hul wil naai" [if they wanted to have sex].

Maasdorp confessed that all four had repeatedly raped and sodomised the teenager and then stabbed her.

Both of Van Wyk's previous parole applications, in 2013 and 2014, were rejected.

Sylvia said she was only informed of the parole hearing on Wednesday morning, hours before proceedings were set to start.

High-risk supervision

"I am dissatisfied but what can I do?" she asked.

"What I find most upsetting is that wherever he lives after his release, he will be in contact with people, with children. Who says he has changed? I don't want to see another Valencia fall victim to him."

Van Wyk, who is being held at Drakenstein Correctional Centre, had five years and eight months of his sentence left.

His parole will be in effect until March 2023.

He was placed in the high-risk supervision category and would be subject to electronic monitoring and have an official visit his home at least once a week.

He would be detained at home, except for when he went to work.

Other conditions included abstaining from drugs and alcohol, not intimidating or threatening people, and not leaving the area without permission.

Investigator 'disappointed'

Sylvia remained in constant contact with Lieutenant Colonel Eddie Clark, the investigating officer who before her daughter's death promised the teen he would find the men behind the brutal attack.

He last year fulfilled that promise when Maasdorp was sentenced.

Clark's dedication to the case saw him named the Detective of the Year at the SAPS Annual Prestige Awards in October.

Clark said police had tried to oppose Van Wyk's release and attempted to get him to serve his full 23-year sentence.

"It is disappointing that he won't remain imprisoned, but at the end of the day it is the Department of Correctional Services' decision," he said.

That all of Valencia's attackers were imprisoned and faced lengthy sentences gave him some satisfaction, Clark added.

It is understood that Van Wyk will settle in Aberdeen in the Eastern Cape upon his release.

Source: News24