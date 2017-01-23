Kenya: I'll Take Action Against Wario After Rio Probe, Kenyatta Says

President Uhuru Kenyatta will take action against Sports Minister Hassan Wario and Principal Secretary Titus Ekai over Rio Olympics Games once investigations are complete.

The President said on Sunday that the government will make a decision when investigating agencies complete their investigations over Sh200 million loss related to the Rio Games in August last year.

The President also alluded to the fact that he is ready to give power if he loses the August elections.

"I will respect the will of the people whatever they decide," said President Kenyatta.

Speaking to the media at Sagana State Lodge Nyeri on Sunday, the President said he 'will allow due process to take place in the case' as investigations continue.

"Investigating agencies are doing their part. We must allow due process to take place before taking action," said the Head of State.

Mr Wario and Mr Ekai are staring at leaving the government office on accusations of abuse of office leading to loss of public funds.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Keriako Tobiko has already recommended that they be charged alongside Director of Administration in the ministry, Haron Komen Chebet, after a preliminary report.

Mr Tobiko said the three should bear the greatest criminal culpability for authourising unlawful payments.

MOBILE REGISTRATION

During the press briefing, the Head of State called on Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to start mobile voter registration in semi-arid and pastoralist areas in the country.

His sentiments come as IEBC tussles to register six million new voters in the ongoing mass registration of voters by February 14.

The President also urged youth to enlist with the polls agency and appreciate importance of participating in elections.

He further ordered chiefs to get uncollected national identity cards and disburse them to their owners.

"The National Registration Bureau has expedited process of issuing IDs. Chiefs are government workers and must take the IDs to the actual applicants. They know everybody in the village," said Mr Kenyatta.

ASSESSING DROUGHT

The President has been crisscrossing his Central region stronghold in a voter registration drive, boasting that his efforts are bearing fruits.

He added that the government through Ministries of Devolution, Agriculture and Treasury is assessing the drought situation in the country.

He said a committee headed by Principal Secretary Richard Lesiyampe has been formed and is engaging members of national assembly because of budget issue.

By Friday new measures will be announced, said the President.

He further asked devolved Governments to review their county budgets and intervene in alleviating the starvation facing millions of Kenyans mostly in Coast, Eastern, North Eastern and parts of Central and Rift Valley.

The Head of State also said he expects new US President Donald Trump to continue strengthening African countries on security and development matters.Mr Kenyatta who has been advocating for Africa-for-Africa relations, said he is waiting to see Mr Trump's policy direction on Africa."We hope there will be continuation of good ties with the United States. Let us wait and see as the administration takes direction," said the President.