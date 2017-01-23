Nigeria: Being Married Means Nothing to Me - Laura Ikeji

Laura Ikeji-Kanu, newly married sister to celebrity blogger, Linda Ikeji seems to be gunning for troubled waters with her recent outburst on social media. The celebrity fashion blogger who tied the nuptial knots with her heartthrob, Ogbonna Nwankwo, on Thursday says being married means nothing to her.

According to her, unlike many other women who see marriage as an achievement, marriage means nothing to her because life is not as serious as most people take it. Going by her words, she has many more valuable things to achieve in life other than marriage. She specifically stressed that for her, marriage is not an achievement, but a mere obligation which has to be fulfilled for one reason or the other. She made the shocking revelation on her Instagram page on Sunday night.

"To some women, marriage is an achievement, to me Laura, it isn't. Life isn't that serious. I wanna achieve so much in my life, to be a Nigerian Zara, with stores all over the country and across Africa. Be a household name in fashion, have my own reality shows, so much to achieve. Leave me live my life the way I want to, don't come with the married woman business,

"I beg you in God's name, do you while I do me", she quipped. Such a shocking revelation coming from a lady who got married just some days ago seems rather suspicious. Shortly after her wedding on Thursday, rumours began flying around that she had a rushed marriage at the Ikoyi Registry because she was pregnant. A mystery that remains to be unravelled is what she actually wants to achieve from airing such an opinion just a few days after her marriage. Did she get married for the fun of it, for the money, because she was pregnant or because she doesn't want to get stuck like her elder sister, Linda Ikeji? This is the question on the mouths of many since she made the post on social media.