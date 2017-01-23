Photo: CAF

Cameroon's team celebrates reaching the Africa Cup of Nations finals. (file photo)

analysis

It's crunch time at the Africa Cup of Nations as we head into the final round of group fixtures. Most groups remain relatively open as teams fight for a place in the final eight. By ANTOINETTE MULLER.

We're into the business end of the group stages at the Africa Cup of Nations as teams tussle for a spot in the knockout stage. Group A was the first to wrap up on Sunday night with Burkina Faso sitting pretty at the top following a convincing 2-0 win over debutants Guinea-Bissau. Burkina Faso will play the runners-up in Group B, which looks likely to be Tunisia as things stand.

But while the Burkinabe cruised through easily, Gabon and Cameroon gritted their teeth. The hosts needed a victory in order to qualify. With Gabon having fluffed a chance early on, Cameroon were happy to sit back and slow things down, grinding out a goalless draw. The hosts didn't exactly do much to threaten the Indomitable Lions, until the dying minutes of stoppage time.

In the dying minutes of stoppage time, Gabon hit the bar twice. Denis Bouanga hit the post in the 94th minute and Didier Ndong's follow-up was brilliantly saved by Fabrice...