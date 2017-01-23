23 January 2017

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Police Confirm Attack On Fulani Community in Kaduna

The police in Kaduna yesterday confirmed that gunmen attacked Zankan village, a Fulani settlement in Kaura local government of the state.

The spokesman of the Kaduna Police, Aliyu Usman, said in Kaduna that the incident occurred at about 8.30 p.m. on Saturday.

He said one person was killed and five others injured in the attack.

"The dead and the injured persons have been taken to the nearest medical centre in Ganawuri town, Plateau State," Mr. Usman said.

He, however, said that investigation into the incident had commenced.

"We are trailing the suspects behind the attack, but so far, no arrest has been made.

"We are, however, optimistic that the additional police operatives deployed in the area will fish out the culprits very soon," he said.

The spokesman reiterated the commitment of the command to secure citizens and property in the state, saying "we will not allow lawlessness to thrive."

He appealed to the public to always assist security agencies in the state with useful information to enable them to take proactive measures.

