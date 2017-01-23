22 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: One Killed in High Speed Collision

One person was killed after a Mercedes Benz and an Audi TT collided at high speed on the M4 between La Lucia and Umhlanga on Sunday, a security company said.

Marshall Security spokesperson Kyle Van Reenen said the 30-year-old driver of the Audi died on impact.

Van Reenen said the driver of the Mercedes was stabilised by Netcare 911 paramedics before being freed from his vehicle with the Jaws of Life.

"Once extricated, the man was taken to a nearby hospital under constant care of an advanced life support paramedic."

Van Reenen said the road was closed for over two hours to allow for emergency services to work.

Source: News24

