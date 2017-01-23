South Africa: When Swallows Cry Shows That Migrants' Lives Matter

analysis

The script of Mike van Graan's When Swallows Cry deals with a core theme of our times - the plight of migrants - and delivers a plethora of truths without resorting to moralising or preaching, subtle humour to leaven the bitterness, and a tangible humanity. By LESLEY STONES.

Disclosure: Daily Maverick is a media partner to this production. The writer was not in any way influenced in writing her review.

When Swallows Cry was written when Mike Van Graan was one of eight international playwrights invited to join workshops in China to create new plays about emigration around the world. The tensions and clashes inherent in migration are more relevant now than ever, with mass war-fuelled migration into Europe and America's BlackLivesMatter campaign emphasising how unsuccessful the noble ideas of integration and acceptance have been.

It's easy to take an us-and-them, Not In My Back Yard attitude towards migrants if a country refuses to let them in or rounds them up for deportation. Those who have made a transition understand more the hurdles and bureaucracy, the checks, tests and procedures and the drive that makes you determined to enter the land you choose to be in.

When Swallows Cry tells...