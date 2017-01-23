22 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Almost 2 500 Arrests in One Week - Gauteng Police

Authorities have made almost 2 500 arrests in the past week during crime combatting operations in Gauteng, police said on Sunday.

"Crime combatting operations continue in Gauteng beyond the recent festive season, with intelligence driven operations yielding more than 2420 arrests since Monday, January 16," police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said.

Masondo said that 702 suspects were arrested in Johannesburg alone following roadblocks, foot patrols, tracing of stolen and hijacked vehicles, stop and searches, raiding of illegal liquor outlets and raiding of wanted suspects [property].

Masondo said that 591 suspects were arrested in Tshwane and 550 in Soweto, all for a wide range of crimes. West Rand police also racked up a number of arrests with 443 suspects nabbed.

Meanwhile, 136 suspects were arrested in Ekurhuleni also for a range of crimes, Masondo said.

Source: News24

South Africa

