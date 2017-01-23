Uganda: President Calls for More Milk Processing Plants in the Country

press release

President Yoweri Museveni has encouraged the proprietors of Amos Dairies Limited, a Kiruhuura district-based milk-processing factory, to establish more milk processing plants in the country.

The President made the call yesterday when he received and met a delegation of Amos Dairies Ltd, led by Managing Director, Mr. Punit Pruthi, who called on him yesterday at State House, Entebbe. The company is a dairy processing and marketing concern incorporated in the Indian State of Punjab.

"Milk production has increased and it is envisaged to increase even further with the introduction of irrigation. The issue of seasons will become something of the past," the President said.

Mr. Museveni informed his guests that the ratio of milk production per cow in the country is set to increase soon. He expressed happiness to note that dairy farmers in the country have made good progress even before improved production methods were introduced. He, therefore, expressed optimism that dairy products processors would be motivated to expand the diverse output of dairy products once the dairy industry entrepreneurs are assured of more benefits from their livestock ventures.

The President proposed to Amos Dairies Ltd to establishes more milk plants in the country focusing on Masindi district in Bunyoro Sub-Region and in Kiboga district in Central Region. He further suggested to the investors to concentrate more on Ngoma peninsula in Central Uganda, an area that has got a big potential in milk production. He called on Amos Dairies Ltd delegation to attract investors into Uganda with the aim of tapping into opportunities available in the fruit processing sector.

The Managing Director of Amos Dairies Ltd, Mr. Punit Pruthi, saluted President Museveni for enabling them acquire land for the establishment of a tea factory in Buhweju district in South Western Region. He revealed that his company is committed to the establishment of more ventures that would add value to Uganda's abundant raw materials. Mr. Pruthi briefed the President on the company's plans to diversify their economic ventures in Uganda.