South Africa: Dolphins Extend Lead After Lions Draw

Khaya Zondo shot to the top of the Sunfoil Series scoring charts with yet another half-century as the Dolphins and Highveld Lions played to an expected draw on the final day of their meeting at the City Oval in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday.

The right-hander, who has been in supreme form this season, made 54 (139 balls, 5 fours) - his fifth 50 plus score this term to go with his two hundreds, including one in the first innings.

His effort enabled the hosts to reach 189/6 declared in 51 overs on day four, setting the visitors a tough 262 in around the same number of overs for victory.

But it was mainly about defence for the Lions, who faced 31 overs and reached 74/1, before captains Morne van Wyk and Stephen Cook shook hands on a draw that did little for either side s title prospects.

Zondo now has an aggregate of 714 runs for the season, while Vaughn van Jaarsveld (710) is up to second.

The other noteworthy performer for the visitors was debutant Beuran Hendricks after he managed 3/48 in the Dolphins' second innings, while Rassie van der Dussen hit an unbeaten 38.

Even though the 6.78 points the home side took from the result enabled them to move to 78.65 points and extend their lead at the summit, the chasing pack now do have a game in hand.

The Lions did move to third with 67.18 points, but the Titans (70.76) in second, the fourth-placed Knights (66.68) and the Warriors (65.62) in fifth can all capitalise when they play next week.

Source: Sport24