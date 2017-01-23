DYNAMOS president Kenny Mubaiwa has backed the Glamour Boys to bounce back in spectacular fashion this year and regain their place at the top of the domestic football tree. The country's most successful football club was an effigy of the team which has dominated the local landscape for years as DeMbare struggled all season last year.

It was also revealed that only 280 fans, the lowest to watch a competitive Dynamos match in history, paid to watch their final league match against Chicken Inn last year.

They finished in fifth place and, to rub salt into the wounds of their fans, their biggest rivals CAPS United won the championship. But Mubaiwa believes they will bounce back this year and revealed coach Lloyd Mutasa has been given the first five games of the season to prove he can lead them to glory.

"We want to bring back the pride of DeMbare and I am pleading with all the Dynamos fans to give support to Lloyd (Mutasa)," said Mubaiwa. "We are going to review his performance after five games and when I say five games I am not talking of the league only.

"We might play in the Bob '93, the Independence Cup or whatever comes which is not a friendly match and we will start counting from there.

"At Dynamos we expect our team to qualify for the finals or winning silverware. I have asked him to beef up his technical team with two coaches from any club. We will be watching him and if things doesn't go the way we want we will obviously make a change.

"The coaches do not necessarily have to be Dynamos sons. They will come and join him together with Gift Muzadzi and Murape Murape. All I am saying is Dynamos need positive results and we must go back to our winning ways." Mubaiwa also took a dig on the players that left the club.

"We did not lose our best players. When you look at Dominic (Mukandi) he was coming in as a substitute the same as Brett (Amidu), he was also coming in as a substitute. The only player that I think was good but not really our best was Godknows (Murwira) and we are not worried about them," said Mubaiwa.

"We have their suitable replacements.

"Brett was going to become one of the best players in the country had he stayed with us but it's a pity that he lost out. We are known for grooming the best players.

"A number of players that come from Dynamos are the best but if you go like what Brett did it's going to be a problem for you and it can be the end of his career. One day he will probably return to us to revive his career."

However, a number of former DeMbare sons who are coaches, who have aligned themselves with the Ernest Kamba faction, will not be considered. Kamba and his group suffered a huge blow when the High Court dismissed their attempts to claim ownership of the club by postponing yesterday's annual general meeting.

Bernard Lusengo Marriot was re-elected the board chairman and Shacky Chitimbe will be the vice-chairman with Owen Chandamale taking charge of finance.

The other members of the board are Charles Gwatidzo, Noel Musariyarwa, Lazarus Magwenzi, Fred Muzuva Gutsa, Moses Mafusure, Benard Chidziva and Mtokozisi Nkosi, who is the board secretary. Webster Shamu remains the patron and yesterday he was present at the meeting an0d gave his address to the board.

The board also revealed it still recognises Webster Chikengezha as club secretary-general.

"Chikengezha is still at Dynamos. We have not received a resignation letter unless that resignation went somewhere else," said Nkosi.