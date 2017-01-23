23 January 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: General Aviation Services to Commence Domestic Flights

Asmara — The General Aviation Services (GAS) announced that it will commence domestic flights twice a week every Friday and Sunday starting from 3 February to-and-from Asmara, Massawa and Assab.

Air tickets will be available at Eritrean Airlines ticket office in Asmara, Massawa and Assab.

The aviation service also indicated that the commencement of these flights is aimed at introducing and facilitating pertinent transportation service to-and-from the two port cities of Massawa and Assab and that there are plans to increase flights in the future.

The airplane that will provide flight service has a capacity of transporting 56 passengers on board and that there are plans to expand the flights to other local and regional destinations in the near future.

Meanwhile, GAS announces that in connection with the upcoming holiday of Asterio Pilgrimage it will provide flight services to-and-from Asmara - Massawa from 27 to 30 January.

