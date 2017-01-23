Eritrea: Call for Conservation of Forests

Asmara — Captain Yirgaw Kahsai, heads of Forestry and Wildlife Supervision branch, underlined that forests have a pivotal contribution in augmenting biodiversity and called on the public to step up participation in promoting the culture of planting trees and ensure their conservation.

The call was made at a meeting conducted with heads of sub regional administrations and branch heads of the respective department.

Accordingly, Captain Yirgaw also urged the residents of Gul'i, Arberobu'e, Shegirini and Durfo to prevent the deforestation activities being carried out in their areas.

In the same vein, Mr. Zerit Tewondemedhin, Managing Director in the Central region, and L/Colonel Ghebregergish Sium, head of forestry and wildlife resources, underlined the paramount importance of participation of the society in soil and water conservation efforts.