NETONE, who bankrolled the Warriors' 2017 Nations Cup campaign, believe the senior national team can still qualify for the knockout stages with a victory over Tunisia tonight. Yesterday, the company sent more fans to Libreville to support the Warriors in their do-or-die game. NetOne public relations manager John Nyashanu and the company's public relations executive George Manyaya were on hand at the Harare International Airport to see off the supporters. Nyashanu said they were glad to support the national team and they will continue to do that.

"We are very proud of the Warriors and as NetOne we are confident they will beat Tunisia and keep our hopes alive, a win against Tunisia will shape our destination," said Nyashanu."For the lucky winners we congratulate them and we hope NetOne that they will add value to the national team by rallying behind the team," Nyashanu said.