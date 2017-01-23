21 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Sleeping 'Rapist' Nabbed

A 35-year-old alleged rapist was nabbed while sleeping in the bed of a Centane woman who reported the assault, Eastern Cape police said on Friday.

Spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said it is alleged the suspect "pretended to be a good Samaritan" and walked the 21-year-old woman home from a tavern in Mzantsi, Rwantsana village, at 22:00 on Thursday night.

Once they reached the woman's home, the man allegedly overpowered and raped her.

"The victim noticed that the suspect was fast asleep and snoring on Friday at about 02:00. She escaped through the door and alerted the local community about the alleged rape," Manatha said.

"Members of the community came and tied him [up]. Police were informed, they rushed to the scene of the crime where they found the suspect."

The man had not been assaulted, he confirmed.

He was charged with rape and is expected in the Centane Magistrate's Court on Monday.

