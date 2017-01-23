WINDHOEK - National 2016 individual time trial and Nedbank Cycle Challenge champion, Till Drobisch yesterday won the opening race of the 2017 Nedbank Windhoek Pedal Power Road Cycle Series.

Drobisch won the 100km race ahead of Lotto Petrus and his teammate, Johannes Hamunyela who came in third. Petrus and Hamunyela ride for team Namibia Cleaning Chemical Solutions (NCCS).

The race took place along the Dordabis road, east of Windhoek. The WPP Road Cycle series consists of six races held throughout the year.

Michelle Vorster won the women's category over 70km.

In yesterday's race, Drobisch, who is a professional cyclist and races for Team 0711/Cycling in Germany, crossed the line in style alone after breaking almost a minute away from Petrus and then Hamunyela, who came in with the chasing pack.

Speaking to Nampa, Drobisch said the race was tough but his tactics helped him to defeat the other cyclists.

"It is always nice to win the first race of the year as most riders take part in it. When I started cycling it was only 12 to 15 riders competing in these competitions, but the numbers have now grown, which is a good thing for the sport," he said.

He added that he is now gearing up for the second race of the series, which will be held over the weekend of 29 January.

The second-placed Petrus said it was a tough race, but he was happy to see a lot of cyclists competing on the day.

Vorster said her biggest dream this year is to compete in the ABSA Cape Epic, an annual mountain bike race held in South Africa's Western Cape.

The WPP series is divided into five categories - 10 km, 30km, 50km, 70km and 100km. - Nampa