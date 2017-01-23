South Africa: Maharaj Takes Six As Bad Light Disrupts Dolphins

Keshav Maharaj claimed six wickets before bad light once again disrupted the Dolphins on day three of their Sunfoil Series clash against the Highveld Lions at the City Oval in Pietermaritzburg on Saturday.

The Proteas spinner finished with 6/86 as the visitors were bowled out for 267 with just under 20 overs still remaining in the day.

Maharaj sent down 21 maidens in a marathon 48.3 overs, with the Lions' slow scoring - they batted at 2.33 runs per over - ensuring the game did not move forward at any great pace.When bad light stopped play, only 68 overs had been bowled, and despite the top-of-the-table hosts holding a 72-run lead, a draw looked the most likely outcome.For the fifth-placed Lions, it proved a useful third day as they continued their fightback from having fallen to 68/4 earlier in their innings.After a delayed start due to a wet outfield, they resumed on 108/4 with Dominic Hendricks and Dwaine Pretorius extending their partnership to 91, before the latter fell for 47.

Hendricks went on to top score with 78 (251 balls, 8 fours, 1 six), while Kagiso Rapulana also hit a half-century (52 off 132 balls, 8 fours). Nono Pongolo made a useful 44 that also ate up time and ensured that the most likely outcome looked like a draw.

