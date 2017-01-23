Nigeria: Boko Haram Kills Over 1000 Vigilantes - Commandant

The Commandant-General of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria, Usman Muhammad Jahun said his group has lost over 1000 members to Boko Haram terrorists in the Northeast from 2010 till date.

Speaking at the weekend, Jahun said relatives of those who lost their lives had received no attention from the federal government.

Jahun, who spoke at the first quarter meeting of the group's national executives in Abuja, said deceased members lost their lives while fighting the insurgency.

He regretted that the group had not been officially recognized; as such no welfare packages were given to the relatives of those who lost their lives during the battle, except with the little contributions from their colleagues.

"But we will continue to do our best. We took part greatly in the liberation of the Sambisa forest in Borno State, we have been helping in curbing kidnappers, pipeline vandalism both in the east and southern part of the country and we will continue in that regards," he said.