23 January 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Boko Haram Kills Over 1000 Vigilantes - Commandant

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Hussein Yahaya

The Commandant-General of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria, Usman Muhammad Jahun said his group has lost over 1000 members to Boko Haram terrorists in the Northeast from 2010 till date.

Speaking at the weekend, Jahun said relatives of those who lost their lives had received no attention from the federal government.

Jahun, who spoke at the first quarter meeting of the group's national executives in Abuja, said deceased members lost their lives while fighting the insurgency.

He regretted that the group had not been officially recognized; as such no welfare packages were given to the relatives of those who lost their lives during the battle, except with the little contributions from their colleagues.

"But we will continue to do our best. We took part greatly in the liberation of the Sambisa forest in Borno State, we have been helping in curbing kidnappers, pipeline vandalism both in the east and southern part of the country and we will continue in that regards," he said.

Nigeria

No, 70 Percent of American Foreign Aid Is Not 'Stolen Off the Top'

The office of a US senator cited articles about Nigeria and Malawi as proof that more than two-thirds of American aid to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.