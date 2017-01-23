22 January 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Zimbabwe - Harare in Deep Water Over Typhoid Outbreak

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Mak Muzenda

A typhoid outbreak in the Zimbabwean capital has so far claimed two lives, with authorities taking steps to prevent further deaths. But as long-suffering Harare residents well know, chronic failures in providing water and sanitation have turned some areas of the city into a toxic breeding ground for disease.

Mbare is the oldest high density residential area in Zimbabwe, created in 1907 by British settlers for migrant workers. It is home to Mbare Musika, Mupedzanhamo and Siyaso, three key trading markets for vegetables, clothes, and hardware. One of Zimbabwe's most celebrated and respected musicians, Dr Thomas Mapfumo, comes from Mbare. For a place so integral to the history of modern Zimbabwe, Mbare is currently making headlines for very different reasons.

The oldest township in Zimbabwe is now the epicentre of a typhoid outbreak.

Typhoid fever is a disease spread by food and water contaminated by human faeces. In the case of the outbreak in Mbare, poor sanitation services and lack of access to potable water created a breeding ground for a disease outbreak. There have been small typhoid outbreaks before, in 2015 and 2014, but neither as severe as this one.

Zimbabwe

Bogus Council Worker Rapes Maid

An armed robber masquerading as a Bulawayo City Council employee raided a house in Luveve suburb and got away with a gun… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.