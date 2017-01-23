analysis

A typhoid outbreak in the Zimbabwean capital has so far claimed two lives, with authorities taking steps to prevent further deaths. But as long-suffering Harare residents well know, chronic failures in providing water and sanitation have turned some areas of the city into a toxic breeding ground for disease.



Mbare is the oldest high density residential area in Zimbabwe, created in 1907 by British settlers for migrant workers. It is home to Mbare Musika, Mupedzanhamo and Siyaso, three key trading markets for vegetables, clothes, and hardware. One of Zimbabwe's most celebrated and respected musicians, Dr Thomas Mapfumo, comes from Mbare. For a place so integral to the history of modern Zimbabwe, Mbare is currently making headlines for very different reasons.

The oldest township in Zimbabwe is now the epicentre of a typhoid outbreak.

Typhoid fever is a disease spread by food and water contaminated by human faeces. In the case of the outbreak in Mbare, poor sanitation services and lack of access to potable water created a breeding ground for a disease outbreak. There have been small typhoid outbreaks before, in 2015 and 2014, but neither as severe as this one.