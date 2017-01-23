Tanzania: Chinese Bus Maker Eyes to Establish Stronghold in Tanzania's Market

Chinese vehicle manufacturer King Long has formally started importation of its buses in the Tanzanian market through an agent Pwani Motors Limited.

Speaking during the launch of the sales at the weekend which was attended by bus operators in Tanzania, the company's marketing manager for the Southern Africa region, Mr Danny Fu, said the entry in to the Tanzanian market followed an intensive market research.

"We conducted a study before bringing the vehicles so that we could produce vehicles which would be able to put up with the conditions of roads in the East African region," the official explained.

According to Mr Fu, the company was founded in the year 1988, mainly developing, manufacturing and selling large-and-medium-sized coaches and light vans.

"We are present in 110 countries worldwide, since the year 2000 we have been receiving various awards on the quality of our products," he explained. The official revealed that 80 per cent of their products are sold in the Middle East with the remaining percentage being sold in Europe, Australia and New Zealand. He bragged on the other hand that, unlike other auto makers, his company offers after-sale services to customers on technical issues and availability of spare parts.

Mr Abdul Virjee, the Managing Director of Pwani Motors Limited, explained that one unit costs an average of 145,000 US dollars, adding that prices may range depending on requirements by a customer of customized features.

At the same occasion, the Managing Director of Tawakal Bus Services, Mr Nabil Tawakal, said his company has so far purchased two buses and he has no complaint, pledging to order additional two buses.

The owner of Happy Nation buses, Mr Issa Nkya, proposed to the Chinese company to increase the size of the vehicles' fuel tank to enable them travel long distances.

Mr Nkya made an order for 12 buses at the launching ceremony, proposing to the company to increase the size of the fuel tank to enable it to accommodate 800 litres. The recommendation was bought by officials stating that they make tanks to accommodate up to 900 litres.

The entry of King Long company in Tanzania brings to five the number of Chinese auto makers with presence in the local market. King Long United Automotive Industry Company Limited is a Chinese bus manufacturer headquartered in Xiamen, Fujian.