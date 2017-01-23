23 January 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Police Reservist Killed in Mandera Al-Shabaab Attack

Photo: Manase Otsialo/Daily Nation
The back side of an Equity Bank branch in Mandera that was damaged in an attack by Al-Shabaab.
By Manase Otsialo

A Kenya police reservist was killed Monday morning when suspected Al-Shabaab militants hurled explosives at a bank and two eateries in Mandera town.

Shortly after the attack, police and Kenya Defence Forces soldiers secured the Equity Bank branch, whose walls were damaged and windows shattered.

Soldiers then sealed off the bank, a restaurant and a food kiosk located opposite the Mandera deputy governor’s home to check whether there were other explosives.

Mandera County Commissioner Frederick Shisia said the police reservist was killed in the attack at the eatery near the deputy governor’s house.

There is a dusk-to-dawn curfew imposed in Mandera.

