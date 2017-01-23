The Movement for Democratic Change-led by Mr Morgan Tsvangirai is facing serious revolt from vice president Ms Thokozani Khupe's faction which is against the mooted coalition between the party and former secretary-general, Professor Welshman Ncube's MDC. Insiders say some senior officials, principally from Matabeleland provinces who support Ms Khupe, were livid that the party wanted to re-unite with Prof Ncube, arguing that Mr Tsvangirai's quest to do so was "a slap in her face" and proof of his sliding faith in her.

"It is now evident that Tsvangirai no longer regards Khupe as a force to reckon with in Matabeleland," said an MDC-T official. "That is why people who are behind Khupe in Matabeleland are not happy with this proposed coalition.

"They fear that Welshman (Ncube) would want a senior position in the pre-election alliance and post-election coalition, which will literally relegate Khupe."

Another source said it was evident that Mr Tsvangirai wanted to consolidate his position against Khupe after his elevation of two other deputies, Messrs Elias Mudzuri and Nelson Chamisa.

"Khupe is now using Matabeleland North as her power base, with some people who are in the national executive from that province being used to reject a coalition with Ncube," said the source.

"She is afraid of losing the vice presidency to Ncube in the regional balance appointments that we have always had. That is why she goes around telling people that she is the senior vice president because she was elected."

Another source added: "Tsvangirai is more comfortable going for a coalition with MDC because he knows that Ncube will come as a junior partner who won't demand leadership of the party.

"But this has not gone down well with Khupe and her team. Their plan is to scuttle these efforts during a National Council meeting that is expected to deal with Ncube's issue. Just to prove that the president does not need Khupe any more, he is going for someone he knows will come empty-handed because we know Ncube does not have a following in Matabeleland any more."

Some of the national executive members from Matabeleland, who are said to belong to Ms Khupe's clique include national chairperson Mr Lovemore Moyo, national organising secretary Mr Abednico Bhebhe, Matabeleland North senator Dr Ruth Labode and Matabeleland North provincial chairperson Mr Thembinkosi Sibindi.

Contacted for comment, MDC-T spokesperson Mr Obert Gutu said: "As I have stated on numerous occasions before, all matters to do with coalition deliberations are being personally handled by President Morgan Tsvangirai.

"The MDC is a united political party anchored on the social democratic tradition and ethos of love, peace, unity, empathy and solidarity."

His MDC counterpart, Mr Kurauone Chihwayi, said his party would not be deterred by Ms Khupe's antics.