23 January 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Airport Advised to Lower Fees to Attract Business

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Happiness Tesha

Hai — The management of Kilimanjaro Airports Development Company (Kadco) has been advised to lower landing fees and other user costs at the Kilimanjaro International Airport (Kia)

Parliamentary Committee for Infrastructure chairman Mussa Ntimizi said: "There have been a number of complaints that the charges at the country's second largest airport were unreasonably high."

He told the management during a visit to the facility at the end of last week that the Committee the fact the charges are high some of the services were not up to scratch.

He called on management to improve the security system at the airport which serves as a major gateway for tourists and horticultural exports.

Located mid-way between Arusha and Moshi the airport has reportedly been used for the illegal export of wildlife and as a conduit for trafficking narcotic drugs. He suggested that state-of-art security equipment is purchased.

Acting Kadco managing director Bakari Murusuri said the airport was facing many challenges including worn out equipment and a shortage of fire fighting vehicles.

The airport is currently undergoing a euroNews@tz.nationmedia.coms 35.5 million rehabilitation. Work started in November 2015 and was projected to be finished in three years. Funds for the rehabilitation had been sourced from Orio Grant Facility of the Netherlands, euro 15 million while euro 20 million more is a loan to the government of Tanzania under concessionary terms.

Tanzania

To Save Forests, Govt Considers Tax On Charcoal

Making the fuel more expensive could help cut surging demand, officials believe Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.