Namibia: Two More Chinese in Court Over Rhino Horns

ANOTHER two Chinese nationals caught in possession of rhino horns last Thursday will appear in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court today.

Chief inspector Kauna Shikwambi said yesterday that the value of the rhino horns had yet to be determined.

She said the two Chinese men were caught on Thursday evening after the police raided their house at Berhoff Flats in Eros, Windhoek.

Shikwambi said the investigation was intelligence led.

Just last year November, a Chinese man was arrested in South Africa with 18 rhino horns, worth N$6,6 million, that were allegedly smuggled out of Namibia.

Before that, in September, four Chinese nationals were sentenced to 14 years in prison after trying to smuggle 14 rhino horns and a leopard skin out of Namibia back in March 2014.

In poaching-related events, The Namibian reported that three suspected poachers were shot dead at Bwabwata National Park late last year following the invocation of the Criminal Procedure Act where police have been instructed to shoot poachers in self-defence.

This year, another suspected poacher was also shot at Farm Harrisy, near Etosha National Park, although he has since turned out to be a farm worker tending to his employer's cattle.

Tourism and environment minister Pohamba Shifeta yesterday said the ministry was doing all it could to strengthen efforts to curb poaching.

He called on Namibians to join the fight against poaching as poaching was sabotaging the country's economy. He also cautioned against resorting to blaming certain groups, such as Chinese in this instance, for an escalation in incidents of poaching.

"It is a pity that poaching is happening. We shouldn't generalise it to be something done by the Chinese as not all of them are bad. But those that come here with bad intentions and are emissaries [of criminal syndicates] should be rooted out," he said.