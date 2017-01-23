Namibia: Bollworm Destroys N$23m of Grain

ETUNDA and Musese irrigation schemes could lose a combined 5 000 metric tonnes of maize valued at about N$23 million this season because of the African bollworm outbreak, a leading state agronomist said yesterday.

Agricultural Business Development Agency (AgriBusDev) chief agronomist Julia Nambili said Musese could lose N$18 million, while Etunda was likely to lose N$5 million.

Etunda and Musese have a combined 2 200 hectares and employ about 390 people. Although Musese does not include any small-scale farmers, Etunda has 70.

Nambili said production at Etunda, in Omusati region, was estimated to go down by 1 000 metric tonnes, and by 4 000 metric tonnes at Musese, which could mean that the country's grain shortages would intensify.

Some plots at Etunda are operated by AgriBusDev and the entire Musese farm project in the Kavango West region is being leased out by government to a private investor. Financial manager at AgriBusDev Natanael Amoomo said Etunda's 2015/2016 turnover was N$42 million by March last year. The outbreak at Etunda was first detected in August last year and by September the infestation had spread. At the time, Nambili said, Etunda had already invested N$3,8 million in fertilisers, seeds and pesticides while Musese lost more than N$8 million. Pesticides alone, she said, have cost Etunda half a million.

Nambili said contrary to earlier reports that Etunda was the hardest hit, the situation at Musese was much worse.

"Crops were planted early in October but when the outbreak occured early in December, they lost about 419 hectares worth of crops," she said.

At Etunda, government's biggest green scheme project, over 120 hectares of crops have become worm-infested.

"October is the season for cultivation and the harvest season is in April, but farmers at Etunda will not harvest anything," she said.

Nambili said farmers had been advised to stop spraying pesticides, as they are proving ineffective an would only increase losses.

"They should stop spraying until the heavy rainfall comes which will break down the worms' life cycle," she said.

Musese's project manager, Tulio Pereira, could not be reached for comment yesterday.

Etunda manager Albertus Viljoen told The Namibian on Friday that more than 30 hectares of maize have so far been destroyed, while more were under threat.

"We are going to lose 1 000 metric tonnes of maize and we will only feel this impact within the next six months from now," he said.

Viljoen also said that 20 small-scale farmers, out of 70 at the scheme, had already given up on their fields since December because the pests had destroyed everything.

"They are waiting for the threat to go before they can start cultivation again," he said.

Viljoen said the pesticides employed to counter the worms were ineffective, even after twice-weekly sprays recently.

"We spray today, but within three to five days, we are infested with a new generation of worms," he said, adding that the life cycle of the pest was 28 days.

"There is no registered chemical in Namibia or South Africa that can effectively kill these pests," he said. "The people in the mahangu fields don't realise they are under threat. The reality will only sink in during harvest time."

He said three agricultural experts, two from South Africa, who had been brought in to assist, have also said the outbreak was the biggest they had ever seen.

"The worm has always been there, but it was never a threat on this scale," he said.

The agriculture ministry last week said the outbreak has also been detected in the Zambezi but not to the same scale as experienced in Omusati.

Some farmers in the Zambezi region told The Namibian they have seen worms eating their crops. One farmer, Innocent Mahoto, said usually the worms appeared at the beginning of the ploughing season.

"We observe some worms crawling on grass and plants, eating up some leaves plus a large number of birds that were feeding on such worms.

"I cannot tell whether the worms are wiped out by birds or buried underground hatching to come back later. We are still observing and waiting for their effect on crops," Mahoto said.

Another farmer, Martin Sinvula, said he also saw some worms in his field and reported the incident to the agriculture ministry at Katima Mulilo.

"It is nothing major but last week I saw some worms in my fields and reported to the regional agriculture office," he said.

Zambezi chief agricultural extension office Mathews Mushabati said they received some complaints about worms from farmers.

"We have told the farmers to bring samples to our offices for us to see what it really is. So nothing is confirmed about the outbreak," he concluded.

In a statement Thursday, agriculture permanent secretary Percy Misika said government was taking steps to control the situation by encouraging farmers to adopt pest control measures such as using pesticides.

"The ministry, through the plant health division and the regional extension offices is providing pesticides, spraying machineries and equipment to control the spread of the caterpillars in the affected areas. In addition, the ministry is providing extension staff to assist with spraying the affected fields," he said.

He advised farmers to plough or dig deep trenches around their fields to stop caterpillars from moving in or out of their fields from nearby fields or to other fields.

"In case of low pest population and in case of farmers with relatively small plots, the hand picking of caterpillars is advised," he said.

Additional reporting by Lugeretzia Kooper