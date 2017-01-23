Nigeria: Fayose Faults Chibok Girls Abduction

Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State yesterday declared reports of the abduction of more than 250 girls from Government Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State as a ruse staged to frustrate the re-election of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

This came as he hinged the challenges confronting the country's economy on the insensitivity and body language of the president among members of the international community.

Speaking in an interview on Channels Television yesterday, Fayose said: "Chibok girls were trained to act the way they did, otherwise, why is it that for two months they are still held hostage at the hospital rather than living with their families?

"I stand to say that the Chibok girls (abduction) were orchestrated to frustrate the administration of the former President. The situation of the released girls is like a 'home theatre or movie".

Blaming the distress in the economy on President Muhammadu Buhari, who he said had de-marketed Nigeria among international investors, he said: "The problem remains the body language of the President, otherwise a sincere government can revive the economy in two years. And that we have not seen. The president does not have any economy plan that can stand the test of time."