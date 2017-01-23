Rwanda: Seninga Attacks Critics After Police Thrash as Kigali

Police FC thrashed fellow title contenders AS Kigali 3-0 on match day 14 day of the national football league on Friday at Kicukiro stadium and afterwards head coach Innocent Seninga admitted that win was a response to critics of his team.

Isaie Songa gave Police the lead in the 40th minute after left back Frederick Ndaka failed to clear the danger and former AS Kigali striker added the second goal on the stroke of half time before man of the match Dany Usengimana completed the rout in the 83rd minute, for his 10th goal of the season.

Police striker Justin Mico was the first player to into the referee's book in the 67th minute and ten minutes later he was followed by AS Kigali's Eric Iradukunda.

AS Kigali, who started the day in third place with 26 points, one ahead of Police FC could have reduced the deficit but their top scorer Emmanuel Sebanani failed to beat goalie Emmanuel Bwanakweli on two occasions while Michel Ndahinduka also missed two clear scoring chances.

"Criticism and critique are very much a part of our business, but people should do be doing positive criticism and not just focus on the negatives all the media," Seninga said in what was a thinly veiled attack on some sports journalists.

With the win, their eighth of the campaign, Police jumped on third place with 28 points, while Eric Nshimiyimana's AS Kigali dropped to fourth position with 26 points.

Sunday

Mukura vs Musanze 3:30pm

SC Kiyovu vs Marines

Gicumbi vs Kirehe FC

Amagaju vs Pepiniere

Friday

Police FC 3-0 AS Kigali