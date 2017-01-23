22 January 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Police Handball Club Sign Kenya's Cereal Goalkeeper

By Pontian Kabeera

Police handball club has signed experienced Kenya's Cereal Handball Club goalkeeper Junior Agunda on a one-year contract subject to renewal at end of the season. Police coach Antoine Ntabanganyimana confirmed the new signing saying that, "He is a great player with extra-ordinary character and vast experience."

The 25 year-year Old Kenya International has been in the game for the last eight years and he hopes to bring that rich experience to the three-time reigning Rwandan league champions.

He helped Cereal to win four Kenyan national league title and two regional championships.

Speaking to Sunday Sport, Agunda said, "I am delighted to be joining a fantastic club line Police in this beautiful country, it's a great opportunity for me to be here."

"I really hope that I can help my team to improve and continue challenging for trophies locally, in the region and also in the African Champions League," he noted.

Police has participated in the African Champions League three times but they are still waiting to register their first win.

