21 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: CSA Pays Tribute to Colin Rushmere

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has expressed its sadness at the passing of Colin Rushmere on Friday at the age of 79.

A right-handed opening batsman and medium-pace bowler he represented Eastern Province and Western Province in 33 first-class matches between 1956 and 1966. He also toured England in 1961 with the Fezela XI that did much to bring a new attacking style into South African cricket.

He scored two first-class centuries with a highest score of 153 for Eastern Province against Western Province at Newlands that was part of a 312-run partnership for the first wicket with Geoff Dakin.

He also had a distinguished career as an administrator, serving as President of the Eastern Province Cricket Association. He was also well known for the work he did in nature conservation in the Eastern Cape.

One of his sons, Mark, represented the Proteas at the ICC World Cup in Australasia in 1992 and in the first Test match after re-admission against the West Indies.

"On behalf of the CSA Family I extend our deepest condolences to his family, his friends and his cricketing colleagues," commented CSA Chief Executive, Haroon Lorgat.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Life Esidimeni - After Tears, It's Time for Accountability

According to reports, up to 80 people might have died as a result of the Gauteng health department's decision to… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.