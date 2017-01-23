Nigeria: Catholic TV Channel Debuts On Africa's DStv Platform

Lagos — A Nigerian Catholic TV station, 'Lumen Christi TV' has been launched on Africa's DStv platform.

According to founder and Chairperson Prince Robert-Joseph Soji Olagunju, the television station which first started its broadcasts in 2014 to a mostly Nigerian audience was allocated channel 350 on the DStv platform.

Catholic viewers in Africa can expect Daily Mass, Angelus, Holy Rosary recitation, homilies, reflections and Catholic teachings meant to deepen the knowledge of the Catholic faithful.

Other programmes will be on the Catechism of the Church, documentaries and the coverage of major Church events.

The Lagos-based Lumen Christi TV was officially launched in 2014 by the Archbishop of Lagos, Alfred Martins in the presence of other Bishops and the Catholic faithful.

In an interview with Vatican Radio, Olagunju said he was concerned that the Church in Africa, with millions of the lay faithful across the continent, did not have direct means, such as a television station, for her work of evangelization.

Nigerian media this week quoted the Managing Director of MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe saying that the introduction of Lumen Christi TV on the DStv platform was in line with the company's strategy to provide a diversified range of content that would appeal to its different subscribers.

"We are making great content more accessible with the launch of Lumen Christi, and we believe it will enrich the lives of our subscribers especially those of the Catholic faith," he said.

DStv (Digital Satellite Television) is owned by the South African company, MultiChoice. It has various television bouquets available to customers.

DStv is said to have 8 million subscribers in Africa.