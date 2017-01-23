South Africa: Life Esidimeni - After Tears, It's Time for Accountability

analysis

According to reports, up to 80 people might have died as a result of the Gauteng health department's decision to relocate acutely mentally ill patients. The patients are society's most vulnerable and the MEC ignored all the warnings. Now, she might lose her job on the findings of an inquiry into the issue. By GREG NICOLSON.

Two men lay in the sun on a concrete driveway in Danville, Pretoria. Through a small hole in the gate, I asked if there was a staff member I could meet. Both men had mental disabilities. One remained on the ground while the other rose and motioned - keys? He wandered off, perhaps to find keys for the stranger. A young man approached the gate as nurses watched from the living room. Only two patients there had died, said the security guard.

Precious Angels was registered as a non-profit organisation in June 2016 and almost immediately started taking patients with acute mental illnesses as they were transferred out of Life Esidimeni. When I visited in September, 36 patients had died in three months since over 1,000 people had been moved from Life Esidimeni to 122 NGOs across Gauteng. Eight of the deaths reportedly occurred...