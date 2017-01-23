Tanzania: Msd to Build Modern Storage Facilities, Save Govt Billions

Dar es Salaam — The Medical Stores Department (MSD) has plans to construct at least four modern warehouses at Luguruni in Kinondoni District.

The construction of the facilities better known as warehouses in a box (WIB) is expected to start in June, according to MSD director general Laurean Bwanakunu.

The drug authority has been spending at least Sh4 billion annually in renting warehouses to store drugs and medical equipment.

It has been reported that President John Magufuli promised to provide MSD a location for construction of the warehouses.

The minister for Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development, Mr William Lukuvi in March last year handed over a title deed for five acres of land to MSD located at Luguruni.

In a phone interview with The Citizen last week Mr Bwanakunu noted: "We expect to start construction by June. Previous costs were estimated at $1 million (Sh2 billion) per WIB," he noted.

He added: "Modern warehouses for Kagera, Iringa and Mtwara are in the pipeline as we continue sourcing funds."

"Storage is a key in supply chain. The modern WIBs would add value to the supply chain especially in Dar es Salaam where the storage capacity has been rather limited," he noted.

MSD Dar es Salaam zonal manager Celestine Haule clarified that the land would be used both for the construction of warehouses and the authority's zonal offices in Dar es Salaam.

"The construction of the warehouses will save MSD billions of shillings. In addition the new warehouses will exceed the current capacity of the rented warehouses," he said.

He said other storage facilities are found in Mbeya, Dodoma, Tabora, and Tanga under a project funded by the Global Fund.

In a separate development Mr Haule said last year MSD strengthened working ties with pharmacies across the country.

According to him, the aim is to enable crucial stakeholders including major health facilities to purchase medicine easily.

"As we speak, a number of pharmacies have already been engaged in the new programme including the pharmacy at Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH), Sekou Toure Hospital in Mwanza and Mbeya Referral Hospital, ," he said.

While modern storage facilties are being set up, the government is looking for investors to establish pharmaceutical industries in four regions including Shinyanga and Coast.

Mr Bwanakunu who was speaking at an event organised on Saturday by a medical supply company said the move was part of the government's industrialisation drive.

He said, "Currently Tanzania imports 90 per cent of its drugs and medical equipment. The government is looking for investors who could produce high quality drugs that meet international standards but are affordable," he said.

MSD wholly owned by the government operates through eight zonal stores and is annually audited by the Controller Audit General (CAG).