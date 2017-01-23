Tanzania: Anxiety Rife As the Water Supply Drops

Simiyu — Due to the prolonged dry spell over 3,229 residents in Maswa District will have to endure tighter rationing of water supply.

In an interview with The Citizen over the weekend, the executive director for Maswa Urban Water and Sewerage Authority, (Mauwasa), Mr Merchades Anaclet, said as a result of the delay in rains, the authority has taken drastic measures to ensure every villager gets their share of the limited water.

Residents from 11 villages will now only access water for four hours each day instead 14 hours daily.

Villages expected to be directly affected by the rationing are: Anzui, Malita, Mwabayanda, Dakama, Hinduki and Mwadila. Others are: Buyubi, Mwasita, Mwigwa, Lyogole and Badabada.

He explained: "The water authority's capacity to supply water has been greatly reduced. Initially we supplied 7,000 cubic metres a day but currently we can only supply between 4,300 to 5,900 metres of water each day."

He said that Mauwasa is facing further challenges as customers do not want pay Sh445 per cubic metre for water whereas other authorities charge Sh1,000.

A resident of Nyamiji, Ms Aisha Masalu, called on the President to assist in finding a solution to the water woes.

Maswa District established a water supply infrastructure in 1954.

In 1998 a water project was built by Tubi Sarplast of Italy and this has lasted almost 20 years despite poor maintenance.

Across the country, scores of regional authority officials have signalled stress arising from the delayed rains, crop failure and death of livestock in their respective areas.

The government has yet to issue a firm directive on how to respond to the prolonged dry spell. Recently, addressing public rallies, President John Magufuli has been stressing there is no hunger in the country.