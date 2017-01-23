23 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Zimbabwe: Wifey Requirements - Zim Businessman's Outrageous List of 16 Partner Must-Haves

Photo: Sir Wicknell/Facebook
Controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo.

Fabulously-rich Zimbabwe businessman Wicknell Chivayo's list of requirements for a future wife was certainly controversial.

The wealth-flaunting tenderpreneur, who has made no secret of his friendship with the first family, announced he was looking for a wife on December 31.

Less than three weeks later, he says he's found her.

"Applicants with the following requirements should apply," Chivayo wrote in his initial post, adding a list of 16 'must-haves'." One was a university degree in finance. Another was "written recommendations from at least two former boyfriends."

He also wanted natural hair, white teeth and no tattoos.

"Grandmothers aged 30 years and above do not qualify," he said.

Chivayo posted a picture of himself on Tuesday with an unnamed woman with the caption: "Sir is chilling at home with the successful candidate". Some of his fans have pointed out that she does not appear to have natural hair, according to the official Chronicle newspaper.

The businessman stirred controversy last year when he posted pics of himself having dinner with Grace Mugabe and her son in Dubai. He called the first lady his "mother".

 

