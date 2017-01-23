20 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Durban Woman Escapes Major Injuries As Truck Crashes Into Her Home

Tagged:

Related Topics

A woman miraculously survived when a truck crashed into her house in Mayville on Friday morning, KwaZulu-Natal EMS paramedics said.

The delivery-type truck left the road and crashed into the house that was below road level on Westmeath Road, Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Robert McKenzie said.

The woman in the house and two passengers in the truck escaped with minor injuries.

The Jaws of Life were used to extricate the critically injured truck driver.

They were all taken to local hospitals. Police were investigating.

Source: News24

South Africa

Grace Bible Church Distances Itself From Bishop's Homophobic Comments

The Grace Bible Church in Soweto has distanced itself from a sermon delivered by a homophobic bishop at its church on… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.