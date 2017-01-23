South Africa: Durban Woman Escapes Major Injuries As Truck Crashes Into Her Home

A woman miraculously survived when a truck crashed into her house in Mayville on Friday morning, KwaZulu-Natal EMS paramedics said.

The delivery-type truck left the road and crashed into the house that was below road level on Westmeath Road, Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Robert McKenzie said.

The woman in the house and two passengers in the truck escaped with minor injuries.

The Jaws of Life were used to extricate the critically injured truck driver.

They were all taken to local hospitals. Police were investigating.

