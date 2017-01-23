South Africa: Suspect Arrested in Gugulethu With Dagga Valued At R100 000

press release

Western Cape: The endeavors of the Stabilization Unit proved fruitful this morning during an operation in the Gugulethu area where a suspect was apprehended for being in possession of three large bags of dagga valued at approximately R 100 000. The members acted on information received from the public and searched a residence in Newrest Gugulethu which led to the arrest of the 40 year old suspect. He is due to make a court appearance in Athlone on Monday on a charge of dealing in drugs.

We are extremely grateful for the assistance which we receive from the local communities to address drug related crime in the province and we urge more people to support us in this way.