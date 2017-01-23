20 January 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Suspect Arrested in Gugulethu With Dagga Valued At R100 000

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Western Cape: The endeavors of the Stabilization Unit proved fruitful this morning during an operation in the Gugulethu area where a suspect was apprehended for being in possession of three large bags of dagga valued at approximately R 100 000. The members acted on information received from the public and searched a residence in Newrest Gugulethu which led to the arrest of the 40 year old suspect. He is due to make a court appearance in Athlone on Monday on a charge of dealing in drugs.

We are extremely grateful for the assistance which we receive from the local communities to address drug related crime in the province and we urge more people to support us in this way.

South Africa

Grace Bible Church Distances Itself From Bishop's Homophobic Comments

The Grace Bible Church in Soweto has distanced itself from a sermon delivered by a homophobic bishop at its church on… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.