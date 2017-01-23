South Africa: Alleged Illegal Miner Shot Dead in Benoni

A man believed to be an illegal miner was found dead on the N12 near the Putfontein off-ramp in Benoni on Friday afternoon, Gauteng police have confirmed.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said a witness who has come forward told authorities that the man - understood to be a Lesotho national - had been shot at a Benoni mineshaft on Thursday night.

"According to the witness, 10 of them - who we believe to be zama zamas - had been sitting at the mineshaft when a white bakkie approached. Four men got out and started shooting at them," Masondo said.

Nine men managed to escape unscathed but the 35-year-old victim was shot in the upper body.

"The witness said they had stayed with him the whole night and on Friday afternoon took him to the N12 freeway and phoned an ambulance to take him to the hospital," Masondo said.

It was unclear why the men had not attempted to contact the authorities immediately, police said.

"According to the witness, the man was still alive when they left him on the side of the road and went to hide. When paramedics arrived at the scene, the witness came from where he was hiding and gave police his statement."

A case of murder is being investigated, Masondo said.

