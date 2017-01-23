South Africa: Ingwavuma Police Crackdown Alleged Notorious Business and House Robbers

press release

KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa, commended the members of the community as well as the police for their involvement in arresting a group of suspects who were terrorising the Ingwavuma community as well the business people in the area.

"The community policing partnership proved that together we can conquer crime in our Province. I encourage the community members to continue supporting the police in fighting crime by reporting any wanted suspects as well as wanted stolen goods to the police. They must also not buy stolen goods from the criminals because by doing so, they encourage the criminals to commit more crime," Major General Langa said.

On Wednesday, 18 January 2017 at about 15:30, Ingwavuma police were conducting their operations in the area aiming to reduce crime such as business robberies and house robberies in the Northern part of the Province. While the members were patrolling, they received information about the business robbery in progress in one of the shops at Ingwavuma Central Business District. The members immediately responded and on arrival, it is alleged that the suspects fled the scene on foot with stolen goods such as cell phones and clothing.

The police assisted by the local community started to trace the whereabouts of the suspects. Their search was fruitful as three suspects were arrested within few hours after the incident. They were found in possession of unlicensed 9mm pistol with live ammunition, 12 cell phones, watches and clothing suspected to be stolen from the business robbery.

A Brown Toyota Cressida suspected to be used as their getaway car was also found abandoned with some of the stolen goods. The arrested suspects might be linked to other house robberies that were committed in the area recently where cell phones, cash and other valuable items were taken. The recovered firearm suspected to have been used during the robbery will be sent for ballistic tests to establish if it was used in any other crimes in the area. The arrested suspects aged between 25 and 30 will appear in the Ingwavuma Magistrates' Court on Monday facing charges of business robbery, possession of stolen property and possession of unlicensed firearm and illegal ammunition.