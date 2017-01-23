20 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Abuse Hurled At Attorney As Sheriff Visits Fugitive Robroff's Home

Tagged:

Related Topics

The wife and daughter of fugitive lawyer Ronald Bobroff on Thursday got into a war of words when the sheriff of the Gauteng South High Court visited their Victory Park property.

Elaine Bobroff, 70, and her daughter Lisa hurled insults at Anthony Millar, representing 13 of the claimants who lodged complaints against Ronald and his son (also named Ronald) who allege that they charged a contingency fee of 40% of RAF payouts, exceeding the cap of 25%.

The father and son were struck off the roll of attorneys in December and are believed to be living in Australia after skipping the country.

Source: News24

South Africa

Grace Bible Church Distances Itself From Bishop's Homophobic Comments

The Grace Bible Church in Soweto has distanced itself from a sermon delivered by a homophobic bishop at its church on… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.