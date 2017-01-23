South Africa: Abuse Hurled At Attorney As Sheriff Visits Fugitive Robroff's Home

The wife and daughter of fugitive lawyer Ronald Bobroff on Thursday got into a war of words when the sheriff of the Gauteng South High Court visited their Victory Park property.

Elaine Bobroff, 70, and her daughter Lisa hurled insults at Anthony Millar, representing 13 of the claimants who lodged complaints against Ronald and his son (also named Ronald) who allege that they charged a contingency fee of 40% of RAF payouts, exceeding the cap of 25%.

The father and son were struck off the roll of attorneys in December and are believed to be living in Australia after skipping the country.

Source: News24