South Africa: Proteas Win Rain-Affected Centurion T20

The Proteas went 1-0 up in their three-match T20 series against Sri Lanka after victory at a wet SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday.

After rain reduced the match to 10 overs a side, Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl.

The Proteas posted a formidable 126/5 in the 60 legal deliveries they faced, with David Millar top-scoring with 40 off 18 balls.

In their turn at the crease, Sri Lanka could only muster 107/6 in their 10 overs, handing the home side victory by 19 runs.

The second T20 will take place at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Sunday (14:30), with the series set to conclude at Newlands in Cape Town next Wednesday (18:00).

Source: Sport24