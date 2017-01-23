South Africa: Brighton Beach Police Host Annual Grade 8 Crime Induction Programme 2017

press release

E.T. Rapid Response Security, in partnership with SAPS Brighton Beach launched the 2017 safer schools initiative, Grade 8 Crime Induction Programme on Friday the 13th of December, which was concluded on the 20th of January 2017.

It is the 5th year that Captain Louise Le Roux, Sub-Section Commander Media Monitoring hosts this pro-active safer schools crime initiative within the Brighton Beach Policing precinct.

The transition from Senior Primary to High School can cause levels of anxiety to increase, with having to cope with a new educational environment, educators, rules and the increased tempo of the volume of work. Captain Louise Le Roux through this programme provides coping mechanisms to Grade 8 learners to help them with their transition.

Other aspects in the programme entailed the facilitation of the Child in Conflict with Law (Child Justice Act) and The Dangerous Weapons Act. Children were also taught that at the age of 10 a child has criminal capacity, and therefore has the ability to distinguish between right and wrong, and there for he/she can be arrested when committing a crime.

Learners were cautioned on items no permitted to be carried on their person or their belongings which include: fire-arms, toy guns, taizer, prescription medication, including pain killers and cough syrups. Metal utensils, glass objects, sticks, stones, bricks, highlighters, tip-ex (including thinners), illegal substances (drugs), alcohol, cigarettes, lighters and matches. Learners were also cautioned on the use of mobile devices on school premises which becomes a crime generator when used to co-ordinate assaults on fellow learners and the possession and distribution of pornographic material there on.

A total 5 Educational Institutes were visited, with 707 learners and 32 educators in attendance. Learners have also been invited to participate in a creative arts competition. They are required to create a poster or collage on an A4 page which reflects the dangers learners are exposed to on a daily basis within their Educational environment as facilitated during the presentations. Winners will receive gift certificates, a photo collage and a framed certificate of achievement signed by the Brighton Beach Station Commissioner, Colonel Carel Grobler, sponsored by E.T. Rapid Response Security.

SAPS, Brighton Beach Management express its thanks and appreciation toward E.T. Rapid Response Security for their partnership on this Safer Schools Project. We once again thank the Governing Bodies, Principals and Educators for affording the SAPS a platform to facilitate The Grade 8 Crime Induction Programme 2017, and for their hospitality showcased towards Captain Le Roux on her visits.

Project Manager, Captain Louise Le Roux is also acknowledged for creating the programme, and for presenting it for the 5th consecutive year within the Brighton beach Policing prescient.