Nigeria: Nafisat Abdullahi Celebrates Birthday With Photo Shoot

Kannywood actress, Nafisat Abdullahi releases a series of photos to herald and celebrate her birthday.

She started posting the series of photos as a countdown to her birthday with some of them tagged #birthdaybehaviourallmonth.

In one of such post she referred to herself as a "rebel".

She wrote: "23rd of January, a REBEL was born"

The actress who today turned 26 year old started acting in early 2009, and she became a household name in Northern Nigeria.

Nafisa born 23 January 1991 In 2013 has won the Best Actress in 2013 City People Entertainment Awards and in 2014 she is the MTN Nigeria Best Kannywood Actress, Popular choice.

Actor, Ali Nuhu also sent her a birthday shout out.

