23 January 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Nafisat Abdullahi Celebrates Birthday With Photo Shoot

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Bamas Victoria

Kannywood actress, Nafisat Abdullahi releases a series of photos to herald and celebrate her birthday.

She started posting the series of photos as a countdown to her birthday with some of them tagged #birthdaybehaviourallmonth.

In one of such post she referred to herself as a "rebel".

She wrote: "23rd of January, a REBEL was born"

The actress who today turned 26 year old started acting in early 2009, and she became a household name in Northern Nigeria.

Nafisa born 23 January 1991 In 2013 has won the Best Actress in 2013 City People Entertainment Awards and in 2014 she is the MTN Nigeria Best Kannywood Actress, Popular choice.

Actor, Ali Nuhu also sent her a birthday shout out.

Happy birthday to you @nafeesat_official

A photo posted by ALl NUHU (@realalinuhu) on Jan 22, 2017 at 11:05pm PST

23rd of January,a REBEL was born...😂😂 #birthdaybehaviourallmonth

A photo posted by Nafisat Abdullahi (@nafeesat_official) on Jan 22, 2017 at 7:27am PST

let the funnnnnn beginnnn....

A photo posted by Nafisat Abdullahi (@nafeesat_official) on Jan 22, 2017 at 3:00pm PST

Nafisa Abdullahi

Nigeria

No, 70 Percent of American Foreign Aid Is Not 'Stolen Off the Top'

The office of a US senator cited articles about Nigeria and Malawi as proof that more than two-thirds of American aid to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.