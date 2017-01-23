Kenya: Mike Sonko Denies Stepping Down for Peter Kenneth

Senator Mike Sonko has denied agreeing to become Peter Kenneth's running mate in the race for the Nairobi governorship.

He said he is ready to face his opponents in Jubilee Party nominations for the seat.

In a post on his Twitter page, Mr Sonko said reports by a local newspaper that he had agreed to step down for Mr Kenneth or defend his senatorial seat in the August election is "a joke of the year."

"It has come to my attention that some malicious politicians are out to confuse our supporters and the great people of Nairobi County that the Jubilee Party has struck a deal on a line up for the August elections," said Mr Sonko.

The Nairobi senator urged those invoking the name of President Uhuru Kenyatta in Nairobi politics for their own political gains to stop.

"My respect [for] and loyalty to the President remains intact and I am sure and aware that at no given time had he endorsed any candidate for the seat or any other seat," he said.

'PROPAGANDA'

He said such allegations are propaganda aimed at confusing voters and urged residents to ignore them.

Mr Sonko said attempting to impose any leader on the electorate by invoking the President's name will backfire and give Governor Evans Kidero another chance to take control of the city.

But he said he will support whoever wins the Jubilee Party's nomination for the governorship.

Mr Sonko has been largely criticised by Nairobi Jubilee aspirants and elected leaders in the party for calling Mr Kenneth an outsider.

He has claimed that Mr Kenneth had offered him money to step down from the gubernatorial race.

Mr Kenneth has, however, denied offering a bribe to Mr Sonko.

Four Jubilee Party members eying the Nairobi governor's seat are Mr Sonko, Bishop Margaret Wanjiru, Dagoretti MP Dennis Waweru and nominated MP Johnson Sakaja.