Kenya: Police Officer Shot, Injured at MP's Rally

A police officer was shot an injured by an unknown gunman Sunday at a rally by Embakasi Central MP John Ndirangu in Kayole, Nairobi.

Police say the MP had asked the officer to arrest a suspect during the meeting.

The officer arrested the man but was immediately after shot in the head by an unknown gunman, who was in the crowd.

The suspect was re-arrested by three policemen who were at the rally but the gunman escaped.

Police are investigating the case.

In Esoit, Trans Mara, cattle rustlers killed a man and stole livestock.

Esoit Location Chief Samuel Naiduya said the raiders stole seven cows and 40 goats.

The attack was said to be retaliation by a community after their livestock was stolen.

This comes barely four days after the communities buried the hatchet in a meeting attended by Trans Mara West Deputy County Commissioner Mericho Maina and area MCA Kijabe Ole Tunai.