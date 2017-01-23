Kenya: Police Officer Shot, Injured at MP's Rally

A police officer was shot an injured by an unknown gunman Sunday at a rally by Embakasi Central MP John Ndirangu in Kayole, Nairobi.
Police say the MP had asked the officer to arrest a suspect during the meeting.
The officer arrested the man but was immediately after shot in the head by an unknown gunman, who was in the crowd.
The suspect was re-arrested by three policemen who were at the rally but the gunman escaped.
Police are investigating the case.
In Esoit, Trans Mara, cattle rustlers killed a man and stole livestock.
Esoit Location Chief Samuel Naiduya said the raiders stole seven cows and 40 goats.
The attack was said to be retaliation by a community after their livestock was stolen.
This comes barely four days after the communities buried the hatchet in a meeting attended by Trans Mara West Deputy County Commissioner Mericho Maina and area MCA Kijabe Ole Tunai.