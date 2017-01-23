Governance activist Isaac Mwanza says the Zambia Police is too powerless to arrest ruling Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Chama for trying to incite party cadres in militia styled orders in which he wants them to take over the running of markets throughout the country.

This prompted FDD spokesperson Antonio Mwanza to report Mwila to the police. But governance activist Isaac Mwanza says its impossible for the police to professionally on Mwila.

BELOW IS ISAAC MWANZA'S STATEMENT

Antonio Mourinho Mwanza has discharged his citizenry duties as required by both the Constitution of Zambia and other laws in reporting PF Secretary General Davies Mwila fot breaking the law and inciting anarchy in the country which may lead to citizens not aligned to the PF to being brutally treated by PF cadres in Kabwe.

However, I personally feel the Zambia Police will be so powerless to prosecute the PF Secretary General who is an appointee of President Lungu and tasked with running Zambia's ruling party unless President Lungu acts by removing the SG and encouraging the law to take its full course.

Mr. Davies Mwila, who is former Minister of Hone Affairs, is a danger to public peace and may lead this country into untold anarchy. Careless statements and leaders inciting citizens to not only break laws but also incite hatred was a catalyst for a civil war in Rwanda.

How does President Lungu, a man who has put God first in his leadership, now feel with the remarks by his Secretary General that they are not in church where peaceful approaches are taken to matters but that they are in politics where acts of hooligans and imbeciles from places like Inter City ought to be admired and emulated? What is with the silence with the "Christians for Lungu" in the face of such impunity by the PF SG?

When did Davies Mwila tell former Central Province Minister Davies Chisupa about using force to remove UPND cadres from vending and replacing them with PF? When he was Minister of Home Affairs? So President Lungu can't see who fueled the violence during election campaigns or he appointed Davies Mwila as PF SG to reward him for what he was doing as Home Affairs minister who was in charge of "common do" from Inter city? So what will be the Commission of Inquiry on Violence be reporting about, tushimi (stories)?

Again, I must say the ZP capacity to prosecute Davies Mwila is contingent on the action and side President Lungu may take on this matter or how the President view such utterances especially if they come from PF top leaders. President Lungu must fire Davies Mwila

Antonio must be applauded for his acts of bravely in reporting this matter and it now rests upon the Commander In Chief and the men in uniform to act and show that Zambia will not be turned into an Animal Farm and also a slaughter ground where those who don't belong to the PF can't sale as stated by Davies Mwila.

If you can't put Sunday Chilufya Chanda as SG, I can volunteer to act as PF SG if that would be the way President Lungu can be helped to realise his ideas of separation of the party from the government and treating all Zambians without bias.

Good morning!