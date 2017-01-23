20 January 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Four Armed Robbers Arrested in Strand

The joint efforts between members of SAPS and a private security company in Gordons Bay this morning resulted in the apprehension of four suspects' minutes after the crew of a cigarette delivery vehicle was robbed of their cargo at gunpoint. At about 09:45 the suspects perpetrated the robbery in Plato Street Gordons Bay and fled the scene in a silver Toyota Yaris with boxes of cigarettes. Police and members of Gordons Bay Security were quick to respond and following a brief pursuit during which shots were fired, three of the four suspects were arrested in the Strand area and the stolen items as well as an unlicensed firearm were recovered.

The fourth suspect was arrested while he was hiding in a fast food outlet in Strand. The vehicle used in the robbery was fitted with false number plates and it was discovered that it had been reported as stolen in Lwandle earlier this month. The four suspects aged 28, 28, 29 and 37 are expected to make a court appearance in Strand on Monday.

