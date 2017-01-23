20 January 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Corrupt Police Officers Nailed

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

In the early hours of this morning, SAPS members at Hluhluwe were conducting a roadblock on the N2 when they attempted to stop two vehicles. When the vehicles refused to stop, police contacted their colleagues at Mtubatuba and alerted them to the suspicious vehicles. Police officers from Mtubatuba SAPS spotted the vehicles, a white Toyota Hilux and a white Toyota Etios traveling along the N2 near the Nkodibe turn-off. Both vehicles were stopped by police and a search was conducted on both motor vehicles.

Police discovered 36 boxes of counterfeit cigarettes in the Toyota Hilux. Two suspects aged 41 and 43, from the Toyota Hilux were arrested for being in possession of the counterfeit goods. Police then discovered that the Toyota Etios was an unmarked police vehicle and that the occupants were policemen who were escorting the Toyota Hilux. The two police officers aged 50 and 54, who are stationed at the Vehicle Identification Section in Isipingo, were then placed under arrest. All four suspects will appear in the Mtubatuba Magistrates Court soon for being in possession of counterfeit goods, corruption and defeating the ends of justice. The total value of the cigarettes that was seized is R180,000-00.

"These arrests are once again a clear indication that SAPS members in this province are committed to rooting out all forms of crime and corruption and should serve as a warning to others that we will leave no stone unturned and ensure that the law will take its course irrespective of who you are. Whilst the criminal investigation is underway, disciplinary steps will be instituted against the two police officers. We will not tolerate criminals within the organisation and remain committed to rooting out all criminal elements within the province," said KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa.

South Africa

Grace Bible Church Distances Itself From Bishop's Homophobic Comments

The Grace Bible Church in Soweto has distanced itself from a sermon delivered by a homophobic bishop at its church on… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.